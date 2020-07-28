Abdulrasheed Maina, the former chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team has been released from Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, nine months after his arrest.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had arraigned Mr Maina before Okon Abang, a judge of the federal high court, Abuja, on October 25, 2019.

He was arraigned alongside Faisal, his son, and firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd.

Mr Maina’s lawyer Adeola Adedipe, said his client was released on Monday evening after completing the necessary documents for his bail.

Mr Adedipe said his client ought to have been released on July 24 but it was delayed due to administrative procedures.