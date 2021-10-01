Be proud to be Nigerians and work for its greatness, Makinde urges citizens

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has urged citizens and people of the state to be proud citizens of Nigeria and work for the greatness of the country.

The Governor who made this known in his address at the independence anniversary said the security and economic development of the country lie in the hands of the citizens

The government who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun stated that everyone must participate in the ensuring a safe secure environment.

According to her, As we celebrate Nigeria’s 61 years today, we should tap our chests with joy and be proud to be Nigerians.

There is a lot to be proud about and we all need to remember that we will do it together. Together the government and the good people of Oyo state will make Nigeria better.

While commending the state government for improving the security architecture of the state, the SSG urged residents of the state to play their parts in ensuring and safe and security environment.

We thank God for the improved security in our state, and we will continue to ask you that together let’s work together to continuously make our security situation under continue.

If you hear something and you see something please say something, she urged