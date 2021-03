Haaland has emerged as one of the hottest commodities in Europe, and put it on full display against Bayern at the weekend.

The Norwegian international scored twice in nine minutes to stun Bayern into an early deficit.

Bayern are not the only ones interested in 20-year-old Haaland, who has scored 19 goals in as many Bundesliga game

Manchester United ,Chelsea ,Real Madrid are looking to secure the services of the Norwagian .