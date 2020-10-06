Women should be encouraged to participate and play more active role in politics, governance and nation building for all round development in the country.

Those were the words of the Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson told the “Female Councillors Forum” when its members paid him a solidarity visit alongside the “Bayelsa Youth Council Parliament” who have also pledged to work for his victory at the polls.

The political space is witnessing more activities in Bayelsa West as the due for the Senatorial By – election draws near.

Like other groups, associations and community leaders, the “ Bayelsa Youth Council Parliament “ is in Toru-Orua to pledge support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Bayelsa West Senatorial by – election.

Also visiting his home town on this day, is the “ Bayelsa State Female Councillors Forum “ who also endorsed the former Governor to occupy the vacant seat in the Senate.The women also pray for the success of Seriake

Dickson at the polls.

Advertisement

The election will hold on the 31st of October.