Bayelsa state government has relaxed the lockdown of its land and sea borders only for the Easter period, and asked the church to observe social distance rules as it prepares to celebrate the christian festival.

Governor Douye Diri said the church must use hand sanitisers and observe other precautionary measures during the celebration.

Bayelsa is not in the statistics of states with confirmed cases of the coronavirus but it is geographically located between Delta and Rivers states, which have one and two patients in isolation centres.

In a meeting with Permanent Secretaries in Yenagoa, Governor Douye Diri called for understanding from people of the state due to challenges posed by a lockdown order.

The governor noted that the lockdown would be back in place after Easter to ensure public health and curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.