More than one year since the fall of former President Omar al-Bashir and the wave of violence which ensued, Sudan is on the slow path to recovery.

Bashir was ousted by the Sudanese military last April, after months of street protests against his three decades-long rule and wider demands freedom.

After Bashir’s departure, the country was governed by a Transitional Military Council, a handover that did little to appease the protesters triggering further violence and unrest, as people called for a civilian government to replace the military.

Hundreds were killed as TMC forces opened fire on people protesting against military rule.

After two days of negotiations, the TMC and opposition groups on July 5, 2019 signed an agreement to share power during a transition period leading to elections.

Meanwhile, U.S. undersecretary for political affairs,David Hale says Washington is not ready to remove Sudan from sponsors of terrorism list in rare visit to Khartoum by U.S. official

Civilian Abdallah Hamdock was appointed Prime Minister in August, ending the military’s leadership of Sudan’s transition to democracy, however, this did not completely end unrest around the country, where protests against the violence of the TMC persist.

Omar Al-Bashir was convicted of corruption and sentenced to two years detention in a reform facility.

But the presiding judge said Bashir, 75, is too old to serve time in prison.