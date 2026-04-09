The Bayelsa State Government has declared Friday a work-free day and ordered the closure of markets ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s scheduled visit to the state. The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, on Thursday. She said, “As we…...

The Bayelsa State Government has declared Friday a work-free day and ordered the closure of markets ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s scheduled visit to the state.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, on Thursday.

She said, “As we all know that the the state is ready and we are ready as a people to receive the father of the nation, our father and leader in the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who will be in the state on a one-day visit to inaugurate four legacy projects.

“In view of this, the state government has declared tomorrow, Friday, April 10, 2026, a work-free day to enable workers and other residents of the State to participate in the programmes lined up for the one-day official visit to Bayelsa State.”

According to her, Tinubu is expected to inaugurate key projects during the visit, including a state-owned gas turbine at Opolo-Elebele, a 60-kilometre dual carriageway from Onopa to the LNG axis, and a 630-metre bridge linking Angiama to Oporoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

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In a separate statement, the Governor of the State, Dr Heineken Lokpobiri, expressed that President Tinubu’s visit to the state reflects shared commitment to progress and prosperity.

Lokpobiri wrote, “I warmly welcome His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to Bayelsa State, the Glory of All Lands, as he undertakes this important working visit to commission landmark projects that reflect our shared commitment to progress and prosperity.

“His Excellency, your presence in our dear State, highlights the strength of collaboration between the Federal Government and subnational governments in advancing development that directly improves the lives of our people.”

He added, “Mr. President, your exceptional leadership and bold economic reforms have strengthened the fiscal capacity of States, enabling us to execute transformative projects such as these in the best interest of our citizens.

“Bayelsa State has greatly benefited from the #RenewedHope reforms, and we are encouraged by the opportunities they continue to create for sustainable growth and infrastructure development.”

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“As we receive you with pride and gratitude, we remain committed to reciprocating your generosity with a resounding second-term vote. Thank you, Mr. President, and welcome to the heartbeat of the Ijaw Nation,” he concluded.