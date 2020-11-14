Bayelsa State Government has commenced the distribution of relief materials to victims of flood-ravaged communities in the eight local government areas of the state.

Governor Douye Diri who flagged off the distribution was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Konbowei Benson, during the distribution.

He noted that the distribution was the government’s own way of cushioning the negative impact of flooding on the people.

He said the government was not unaware of the devastating effects of the annual natural disaster on farmlands and the untold hardship on farmers, adding that the distribution would be devoid of party interests.

Diri urged those responsible for supervising the distribution to reach out to internally displaced persons, the elderly and those whose property were damaged by the flood.

On ground to receive the items for onward distribution to their areas were the chairmen of Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area, Dengiye Ubarogu, and his Sagbama counterpart, Embeleakpo Alali.

Speaking with journalists, Ubarugu and Alali both thanked Diri for coming to the aid of the victims, who they said were gradually recovering from the disaster.