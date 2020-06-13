Spanish champions Barcelona have declared they do not intend to sell youngster Ansu Fatti amid interest from English Premier League side, Manchester United.

The 17-year old is the youngest Barcelona player to score in the La Liga

Man United is targetting Fati as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

But United are ready to pay 89 million pounds for Barca teenage sensation.

Reports emerged this week claiming United had made a 100 million Euro bid for 17-year-old Fati, which Barca apparently rejected.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Fati had scored four goals and supplied an assist in 16 LaLiga appearances for the Catalan outfit