Morocco’s central bank, Bank Al Maghrib, in its latest announcement has said its bank credit increased by 6.5% in May 2020, with loans to the non-financial sector increasing by 6.4%.

The bank said this result is largely due to the 1.5% deceleration in the growth of loans granted to households as well as loans allocated to public non-financial companies.

The rate of increase in loans to private non-financial firms maintained close to a stable rate, at 11.3% in May, compared to a month earlier.

The development in May also reflected the acceleration from 9.6% to 11.4% in the increase of loans to private non-financial companies.

Loans to public non-financial corporations represented an increase of 1.3% in May.