A police officer and five others were on Wednesday killed in Kagara town following a bank robbery in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

Kagara is the council headquarters of Rafi local government area with the attack n Wednesday the third time are attacking the town in a year and the secnd within a month.

Six people, including a mobile police officer, were killed in the latest attack, according to residents of the area.

The state government, in a press statement, confirmed the incident, calling for calm, addng that it is deploying all resources at its disposal to ensure the protection of lives and property.

Residents said gunmen numbering about 100 stormed the town on motorcycles, wielding sophisticated weapons.

They said the assailants rode straight to a First Bank branch and engaged armed security personnel in a fire fight.

According to residents, one police officer was shot dead and many other residents injured. However, the gunmen were unable to loot the bank but they broke into the ATMs and carted away money.

The gunmen also abducted many residents during the attack accodring to a source who pleaded not to be named for security reasons.

The gunmen launched the attack around 6pm with the intent of robbing the bank, and operated unchallenged for hours, despite the efforts of residents to notify the relevant security agencies about the attack according to sources.