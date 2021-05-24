No fewer than 11 persons were killed by armed Bandits in Saulawa Community of Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state
The locals were killed when heavily armed bandits invaded their community Saturday evening
The criminals carted away livestocks, other valuable properties food banks and houses were also set ablaze
Sources says some members of the community also flee for the fear of another attack while the remaining are leaving in palpable fear as the bandits says they will return to the community to unleashed mayhem
Police in Zamfara confirmed the incident
Spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command Shehu Mohammed says the locals were killed while the criminals were on their way out of the village after been chased by troops
The police authorities says peace has returned to the area and troops are keeping watch of the affected village and surrounding areas.