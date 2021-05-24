No fewer than 11 persons were killed by armed Bandits in Saulawa Community of Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state

The locals were killed when heavily armed bandits invaded their community Saturday evening

The criminals carted away livestocks, other valuable properties food banks and houses were also set ablaze

Sources says some members of the community also flee for the fear of another attack while the remaining are leaving in palpable fear as the bandits says they will return to the community to unleashed mayhem

Police in Zamfara confirmed the incident

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command Shehu Mohammed says the locals were killed while the criminals were on their way out of the village after been chased by troops

The police authorities says peace has returned to the area and troops are keeping watch of the affected village and surrounding areas.