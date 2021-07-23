Bandits have killed six Soldiers and set ablaze an armoured Personnel Carrier in Zamfara

The troops were Killed in Dansadau area early hours of Friday when the criminals invaded the area with sophisticated weapons

TVC NEWS Gathered that the attack is not far from the assistance some members of the area rendered to the pilot of the Airforce Alpha Jet that crashed due to bandits intense fire in Zamfara earlier this week

The source told TVC NEWS that the bandits promised to attack surrounding communities for hiding the pilot in a cage against further attack.

Recall that the Nigerian Airforce had on Monday issued a press statement that the pilot Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo came under intense ground fire from the bandits and was able to evade them and sought refuge in nearby settlements awaiting sunset.

Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo successfully ejected from the Alpha Jet aircraft after bandits fire using his survival instincts.

This latest attack on Army troops is coming five days after bandits attack and kill thirteen Police Personnel at their duty post in Bungudu local government area of the state

Authorities of the Nigerian Army in Zamfara denied knowledge of the incident.