Bandits kill over 38 persons, destroy properties in Giwa LGA, Kaduna

At least 38 villagers were killed by armed bandits in an attack on three villages in Giwa local government area, according to security officials in Kaduna state.

Houses, vehicles, and cars were also set ablaze, as were several farms.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan revealed this in a Statement, Sunday afternoon.

The invaded communities according to the statement include Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa Local Council, where no fewer than 38 persons were killed as at the time the report came in.

The Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was saddened by the revelations and expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the heinous acts.

The commissioner went on to say that so far, 29 victims have been identified, with the remaining victims still unidentified.

He also ordered the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to perform an immediate evaluation of the area in order to provide relief goods.

In the meantime, the Commissioner noted that security operatives are sustaining routine patrols in the general area to keep the peace.