Four policemen and one Civil Defence Personnel have been killed, leaving one other critically injured by armed Bandits in Zamfara state.

They were killed when the bandits layed ambush along Gora Community in Maradun local government area of the state.

TVC NEWS has gathered that the criminals also set ablaze a patrol vehicle belonging to a private company in the area.

Police authorities in the state have confirmed the incident.

Spokesperson of the command in the state Shehu Mohammed says, the ambush follows the killing of an unspecified number of bandits who blocked the Bakura – Gusau road on Sunday afternoon.

He says and I quote..

“Yes they ambushed our troops killing four policemen, one Civil Defence personnel and another was critically injured but receiving treatment in an undisclosed Hospital”.

The Command according to him has sent reinforcement of troops and traced the bandits to the forest.

Six rifles belonging to the police were recovered from the bandits after a gun duel that lasted for hours.

The police says, peace has returned to the area.