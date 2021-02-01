Bandits have attacked and killed two people across communities in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state.

The armed men have also kidnapped citizens in the locality.

The invaded communities include Garawa and Doka villages of Fatika District in the local government.

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai is saddened at the reports, and prays for the repose of the souls of the slain.

He also prays for the speedy recovery of the injured, urging security agencies to step up responses in the area towards curbing such attacks.

Advertisement

Investigation is said to be ongoing in the incidents, with increased security patrols in the area.