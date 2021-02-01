At least 12 people have died, including seven children, after two vessels sank close to a port on Colombia’s Pacific coast.

The incident which is being investigated occurred on Saturday, a naval official Admiral Jose David Espitia said.

“Unfortunately, there are 12 deceased. We have units of the coast guard and flyovers with planes and helicopters in the area searching for other people,” he added.

The vessels sank close to Tumaco, Colombia’s second most-important Pacific port.

The two vessels were reportedly filled with passengers when they set off from Tumaco toward San Jose del Guayabo, according to officials in the area.

Advertisement

Officials added that none of those who died had life jackets.

Local residents and fishermen were reported to have saved 36 passengers.