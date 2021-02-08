Bandits in separate attacks have invaded two local government areas of Kaduna State, killing 19 people, while scores were injured.

The two local government areas are Birnin Gwari and Kajuru.

The attack happened on Saturday according to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan.

He said, “On a sad note, the Kaduna State Government has received reports from security agencies of the killing of 19 citizens in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“The citizens were killed by bandits at Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari and Kujeni village in Kajuru, where several others were left with bullet wounds.”

The commissioner listed the names of those killed at Kutemeshi village of Birnin Gwari LGA as Malam Sani Barume, Yahaya Bello, Amadu Dan Korau, Samaila Niga, Jamilu Haruna, Lawal Majiya, Dan Malam Rabo, Dauda Kafinta, Hassan Mai Makani, Bashir Haruna, Lawal Ali, Mu’azu Haruna and Mai Unguwa Sa’adu and Harisu Bako.

He also said some shops filled with valuable items were looted by the rampaging bandits.

Aruwan added, “Some of the injured have been moved to a neighbouring state closer to Kutemeshi for urgent medical attention, while others are in transit to an orthopaedic hospital in Kaduna.

“So far, only the 14 corpses have been recovered from Kutemeshi. The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on any emerging developments.”

Similarly, the commissioner said in Kujeni village of Kajuru LGA, the attackers burnt several houses, storehouses with foodstuffs, warehouses loaded with building materials and a church.

He also gave the names of those killed during the attack on Kajuru LGA as Bulus Jatau, Hanatu Emmanuel, Bitrus Tuna, Yohanna Mika and Monday Ayuba

He said two persons were injured during the attack, and he gave their names as Bulus Sambayi and Godwin Yakubu.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer in the state, Mr. Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, we are aware of the incident that took place Saturday evening; that of Birnin Gwari. Bandits in large numbers raided the village and started shooting intermittently and in the end, they carted away some food items belonging to the locals.

“We have made more deployment of police personnel to avoid further occurrence of such event. We are on top of the situation to see if we can be able to arrest the bandits.”