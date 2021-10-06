Bandits Kill 18 In Zamfara Community, steal food items

Suspected Bandits have killed eighteen person’s in Zamfara community and Unspecified number of locals sustained gunshots wounds

The gunmen in their large number with sophisticated weapons invaded Kuryar Madaro community that’s in Kaura Namoda Local government area of the state

They stormed the community Tuesday’s night and started shooting sporadically and the locals fled for safety

Sources told TVC NEWS that a police Patrol Vehicle, Houses, food banks and shops were set Ablaze and large quantity of food stuff were carted away by the gunmen

Kuryar Madaro Community is along the troubled Kaura Namoda – Shinkafi Road

Efforts to speak to police in the state yielded no results as the phone number of the spokesperson of the command Shehu Mohammed is not connecting as at the time of filing this report

The attack on Kuryar Madaro Community is the first attack since Communication network was restored in Gusau after one month of shutdown to allow security operatives carryout operation in all bandit enclaves across the state.