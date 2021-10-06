Breaking News

Bandits Kill 18 In Zamfara Community, steal food items

Latest Breaking News About Insecurity in Nigeria: Bandits kill 18 in Zamfara Community, steal food items Scene of Destruction by bandits in the Community in Zamfara State

Suspected Bandits have killed eighteen person’s in Zamfara community and Unspecified number of locals sustained gunshots wounds

The gunmen in their large number with sophisticated weapons invaded Kuryar Madaro community that’s in Kaura Namoda Local government area of the state

They stormed the community Tuesday’s night and started shooting sporadically and the locals fled for safety

Sources told TVC NEWS that a police Patrol Vehicle, Houses, food banks and shops were set Ablaze and large quantity of food stuff were carted away by the gunmen

Kuryar Madaro Community is along the troubled Kaura Namoda – Shinkafi Road

Efforts to speak to police in the state yielded no results as the phone number of the spokesperson of the command Shehu Mohammed is not connecting as at the time of filing this report

The attack on Kuryar Madaro Community is the first attack since Communication network was restored in Gusau after one month of shutdown to allow security operatives carryout operation in all bandit enclaves across the state.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Pope Francis prepares for first-ever papal visit to Iraq

TVCN
Mar 3, 2021

Pope Francis has confirmed that the first ever papal visit to Iraq is going ahead despite security concerns.…

Issa Aremu emerges labour party’s candidate for 2019 Kwara guber contest

TVCN
Sep 9, 2018

A former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Issa Aremu has emerged (more…)

CAF postpones 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to 2022

TVCN
Jul 1, 2020

The Confederation of African football, CAF Executive Committee has postponed the next edition of Africa…

Miss Venezuela pageant to probe contestants’ ethics after social media feud

TVCN
Mar 26, 2018

The Miss Venezuela beauty pageant said on Wednesday it will investigate possible unethical conduct by…

TVC News Special Reports

Latest Breaking News about Zamfara Politics : Governor Bello Matawalle registers as Card carrying member of the APC

Gov. Bello Matawalle Registers As Card Carrying Member Of APC

04 Aug 2021 2.49 pm

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state…

Continue reading

Zamfara govt announces Amnesty for criminals who surrender

13 Jun 2019 12.35 pm

The Zamfara State Government has announced…

Continue reading

UPDATE: Notorious Bandits Leader, Five Others Lay Down Arms In Zamfara, Join Peace Building Process

08 Feb 2021 7.03 pm

A notorious bandit gang leader known as…

Continue reading