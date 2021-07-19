Bandits has killed thirteen policemen and three others in an attack on Kurar Mota community in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State

They were killed at a police formation near a clinic in the area

TVC NEWS Gathered that the armed men had earlier attempted to invade Magami, Community over the weekend, but were repelled by military troops

Magami community which is fifty kilometers from Gusau, the state Capital has suffered attack from armed Bandits in recent times

Police Authorities in Zamfara are yet to comment on the incident.