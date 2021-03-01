Bandits in separate attacks have raided some communities in Zango-Kataf and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, killing at least ten persons and leaving others injured.

Houses were razed, motorcycles stolen while bags of ginger were carted away after the attacks on the people of Kurmin Gandu village in Zango-Kataf LG.

It was learnt that the bandits attacked one of the communities on Sunday night.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incidents in a statement on Monday.

Aruwan listed those killed at Kurmin Gandu as Ishaya Aboi, Regina Ishaya, Goodluck Dauda, Joseph Adamu and Hassan Joseph.

Advertisement

He said the military and other security agencies have reported the killing of ten citizens in Zangon Kataf and Chikun Local Government Areas.

“In Zangon Kataf, Kurmin Gandu Village was attacked by armed bandits, with five persons killed, listed as Ishaya Aboi, Regina Ishaya, Goodluck Dauda, Joseph Adamu, Hassan Joseph

“In addition, 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze. Some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area.

“Some survivors of the attack are recuperating in hospital. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are in progress, and information arising from this will be communicated to the public.

“In addition, it took the military hours to contain what would have resulted in further violence in the general area.”

Advertisement

Similarly, the Commissioner said bandits attacked Sabon Gayan Village in Chikun Local Government Area and killed four persons whose names were given as Ashahabu Abubakar, Ado Rilwanu, Sabo Iliya and Mannaseh Matthias Danjuma.

Meanwhile, he said troops of Operation Thunder Strike are combing identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan Area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds.

He also said bandits attacked Ungwan Turai, also in Chikun Local Government Area, and killed one Ayuba Waziri.

The Commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed concern over the latest attacks and condoled with the families of the bereaved.