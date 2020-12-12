Dozens of Secondary School Students have been kidnapped by bandits in a fresh attack at a Government Science School in Kankara local government of Katsina state.

The attack took place on Friday night after the bandits wrecked havoc on choice locations in Kankara town and later proceeded to the school.

Government science secondary school is a boarding school located in the area where over one thousand five hundred students are studying.

This attack is happening just hours after president Muhammadu Buhari arrived Katsina for a private visit.

Advertisement

Sources indicate that a number of the students have been rescued by the Nigerian army.