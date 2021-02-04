Bandits terrorising communities in Zamfara state said the only way to end banditry and kidnapping in the state is for the federal government to grant them amnesty the same way it was given to Niger Delta Militants years ago.

Sheik Gumi said the Bandits are accusing security operatives of illegal arrest of their people once they come into town.

He disclosed this while briefing Governor Bello Matawalle on the successes recorded during his tour to bandit camps in some local government areas in the state.

The Kaduna based Islamic Cleric notes that the bandits have given him their words that once government meets their needs, banditry in Zamfara state will end.

Responding, Governor Bello Matawalle said the visit of the renowned Islamic cleric has vindicated him from being accused of sponsoring banditry.

He adds that his administration spends one billion six hundred naira monthly to address security challenges in the state.

The Zamfara state governor says he will never pay any criminal to repent, but can exchange weapons for cows.

He adds that the peace and reconciliation process initiated by his administration has saved the entire northern region.

Bello Matawalle charged other clerics across the country to emulate Sheikh Gumi and reach out to bandits in pursuit of peace.