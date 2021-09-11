Bandits betrayed us, we will crush them out of Zamfara – Gov. Matawalle

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle said he will no longer continue with the peace dialogue with Bandits saying they have failed in the agreement.

He says, after several efforts including granting amnesty to the bandits to cease fire, killing, kidnapping and destruction of properties continues on a daily basis.

The governor stated this while addressing Muslim faithful at the Umar Dalla – Dalla Mosque in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Mr. Matawalle expressed dismay over the attitude of some bandits who deceived the state committee on amnesty.

He vow to deal decisively with the bandits using military force.

The governor also warn politicians against giving out motorcycles to their supporters as according to him are being sold to bandits which are using it against innocent citizens.