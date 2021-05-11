At least one police officer have been killed by suspected armed bandits at Rumjin Sambo area of Sokoto South local government area of Sokoto state

Residents in the area says eyewitness reports revealed that, the suspected bandits were sighted on motorbikes numbering about twenty very close to the premises of Usmanu Danfodio University main campus at about 1:45AM On Tuesday.

They say, the unknown Gunmen later abandoned their motorbikes and move on foot close to a mosque around Noma Hospital in the area where a sizable number of Muslim faithful gathered for tahajjud prayer.

Resident say, it is not clear if the the bandits target the faithful praying the mosques.

According to sources in the area, a police patrol van move close to the scene of the crime during their routine patrol and the bandits on sighting the police open fire on the patrol van and in the process killed one of the police men on patrol.

Advertisement

Residents say, the rest of the police in the patrol team chased the bandits and open fire on them, but unfortunately none of the bandits was hit as all of them escape

The police is yet to confirmed this report as the Police Public Relations Officer of the command Assistant Superintendent of Police Abubakar Sanusi when contacted promised to get back to our correspondent in ten minutes and is yet to do so after thirty minutes