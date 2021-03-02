Six people have been killed in multiple attacks by bandits in Igabi and Kauru LGAs of Kaduna state.

This brings the total number of people killed in Kaduna by similar attacks in the past three days to 23, going by official reports from the state government.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, confirmed the attacks in a statement on Tuesday.

Aruwan noted that according to security reports, the six persons were killed in isolated banditry incidents occurring in Igabi and Kajuru LGAs.

“In Igabi LGA, the bandits barricaded the Birnin Yero-Tami road, and killed one Hussaini Suleiman Dari, while one Dahiru Saidu was left injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital,” he said.

The commissioner said in Gwada village also in Igabi, an attack by gunmen left two persons, Yahuza Sale and Garba Sule, dead, while in Ungwan Kure, two residents were also killed.

“Similarly, armed bandits attacked Amawan Dadi Rugan Jauru settlements in Kauru LGA. One resident known simply as ‘Likita’ was shot dead,” Aruwan added.

According to the commissioner, Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, was quoted as saying he received the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed.

The governor also prayed for the repose of their souls and wished the injured resident a quick recovery.

On Sunday, seven people were killed in attacks on communities in Igabi and Kajuru LGAs, while 10 people were killed by bandits in communities in Zangon Kataf and Chikun LGAs on Monday.