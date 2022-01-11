Bandits Again Abduct Another Zamfara College Lecturer

Another staff of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau has been abducted

He was kidnapped at his residence in Kwatarkwashi area early hours of Tuesday at about 1:00am

The Victim Anas Bashiru was said to have been whisked by heavily armed Men to an unknown destination

Anas Bashiru is one of the data processing Officers of the college

As at the time of filling this report, the kidnappers are yet to call the family of the Victim

Efforts to speak to police authorities in Zamfara proves abortive as the spokesperson of the is not responding to phone calls as at the time of filling this report

This incident is coming twenty four hours after Wife and two Daughters of a lecturer from same institution Regain freedom after days in Captivity and payment of ten million Naira ransom.