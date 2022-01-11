Bandits Again Abduct Another Zamfara College Lecturer

Another staff of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau has been abducted
He was kidnapped at his residence in Kwatarkwashi area early hours of Tuesday at about 1:00am
The Victim Anas Bashiru was said to have been whisked by heavily armed Men to an unknown destination
Anas Bashiru is one of the data processing Officers of the college
As at the time of filling this report, the kidnappers are yet to call the family of the Victim
Efforts to speak to police authorities in Zamfara proves abortive as the spokesperson of the is not responding to phone calls as at the time of filling this report
This incident is coming twenty four hours after Wife and two Daughters of a lecturer from same institution Regain freedom after days in Captivity and payment of ten million Naira ransom.