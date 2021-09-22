Bandits again abduct 5 Students In Zamfara

Bandits have again abducted five students in Jangeru area along Birnin Yaro in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State

The victims who are two female and three male students are final year students of a public secondary School in the area

They were abducted while returning from writing their West African Examination Council, exams known as WAEC

This is the fourth time Students were Abducted in zamfara state within the last eight months

The latest abduction is coming barely a week after the students and staff of government Day secondary school kaya in maradun local government area were rescued by troops after twelve days in captivity.