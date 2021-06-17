At least a police officer was killed as suspected armed bandits invaded Federal Government Girls College Birnin Yauri where unspecified number of students were abducted.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, who spoke to our correspondent through a telephone interview confirmed the attack.

According to him, five teachers of the school were abducted and a student sustained injury and is now receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

He says four of the abducted teachers are male and one female teacher with unspecified number of students are now with the suspected bandits.

The Police spokesman promised to get details of the attack available as soon as investigation is concluded..