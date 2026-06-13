Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has congratulated TVC News Director, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, and 16 other journalists and media practitioners on their conferment of national honours by President Bola Tinubu. The governor described the recognition as a fitting reward for their contributions to journalism and national development through the media…...

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has congratulated TVC News Director, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, and 16 other journalists and media practitioners on their conferment of national honours by President Bola Tinubu.

The governor described the recognition as a fitting reward for their contributions to journalism and national development through the media profession.

In a statement on Saturday, June 13 by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Bago said the awards reflected the recipients’ dedication, courage and commitment to promoting societal growth through responsible journalism.

According to the governor, the honour serves as recognition of their impactful roles in informing, educating and shaping public discourse in the country.

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He noted that the awardees have become sources of inspiration to many people, particularly those pursuing careers in the media industry.

Bago urged the recipients to regard the national honours as a challenge to continue rendering greater service to the nation, while expressing hope that they would attain even higher levels of recognition in the future.