Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum said he is saddened by the killing of 11 security personnel made up of eight policemen and three Civilian JTF members ambushed on their way to Baga as security backup in reconstruction efforts.

The governor was in Baga on Thursday and Friday to supervise efforts to return residents to their homes, in order to cut boko haram’s long use of the commercial town as main transit for undertaking major fishing trade and tax administration from which the insurgents fund their murderous activities.

Baga is Borno’s largest fishing community .

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in a statement issued Saturday, said two convoys- one belonging to the governor and another for a committee on Baga reconstruction had safely plied the Maiduguri-Baga route previous days before the third convoy of security men was ambushed., killing eight police officers and three Civilian JTF members.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum while in Baga, attended juma’at prayers held for the first time in nearly two years.

Baga town was displaced by the Boko Haram insurgents 21 months ago, with most of the residents taking refuge in Monguno and Maiduguri.