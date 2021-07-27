Damilola Adekoya, aka Princess, told Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offenses Court today that she was too upset to write a police statement after filing a complaint of alleged sexual assault against Olarewaju Omiyinka.

During cross examination, Princess, the state’s first witness, stated that the statement was written for her by a police officer.

When asked why she left her foster daughter, who is 14 years old, alone with the accused defiler, she told defence counsel Dada Awosika that her initial aim was to confront him, but she was afraid he would turn violent.

Advertisement

Princess further stated that she had no idea he would repeat the deed because the alleged victim is now older, as opposed to seven years ago when he reportedly violated her twice.

The witness also denied that the victim was calm and receptive when she was left alone with the accused, although she did confess that she bent down to remove his shoes and give him drink when he requested it.

She said that throughout the recording, the defendant groped the victim’s private parts and breasts, as well as licked her body.

The defense attorney reportedly intimated that the court will issue an order requiring Princess to release the hard disk device. The CCTV footage was examined to ensure that the tape had not been tampered with.

When asked about a specific Damola Adekoya, who was also arrested around the same time, the witness revealed he was a neighbor who reportedly sexually harassed the same woman in December of last year.

Advertisement

The court is currently hearing the testimony of the second witness, the alleged victim, but the press and public have been escorted out of the courtroom to protect the minor’s identity.