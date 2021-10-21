Baba ijesha: Doctor says minor’s genitalia showed “blunt penetration” upon examination

A medical doctor, Aniekan Makanjuola testified in front of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday that her examination of a minor (name withheld) allegedly defiled by Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James alias “Baba Ijesha” revealed that her ‘sexual’ there was a blunt penetration of her genitalia, which was consistent with the client’s history.

Baba Ijesha faces a six-count charge bordering on indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

Dr. Makanjuola who is the fourth prosecution witness, is the Head of Clinical Services at the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a sexual assault referral centre.

Led in evidence by the state prosecutor, Yusuf Sule, the medical doctor said that she received her training in forensic medical examination in 2017 from the British Council and Pathfinder International.

The witness said the minor was referred to WARIF by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Nigeria Police.

She said: “We took her to the consulting room and she gave a history of the events from seven-years ago. She did not mention these incidents to her mother but it began to affect her mood and academic performance.

“She disclosed what happened to her mother’s friend on April 16 who in turn informed her mother. We decided to do an examination.

“There was a normal external genitalia, we observed a healed laceration on the labia minora at the 3’0Clock position, we also observed a notch at the 6’0 clock position.

“Based on these findings my lord, the client was sent to the laboratory for more tests – HIV 1 and 2, Hepatitis A, B, Syphilis and pregnancy and they all came out negative.

“She was sent for psychological assessment and a report was made, authenticated and sent to the SCID.

Following the revelations, the prosecution tendered the referral letter and medical report as evidence to the court. They were admitted as evidence and marked as Exhibit J and J1.

While under cross-examination by defence counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN), Dr. Makanjuola revealed that she conducted the medical examination based on the client’s history.

“The healed lacerations connotes is that the lacerations found in the genitalia were not something that was recent, my lord,” she said.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case until Nov. 5 and 12 for continuation of trial.