The people of Ayetoro, a costal community in Ilaje local government area of Ondo state have again cried out over the debilitating effects of sea incursion ravaging the community.

The religious community is on the verge of going into extinction as sea incursion continues to affect the community.

Many houses have been submerged by the natural disaster that has rendered many homeless.

Spokesperson of the community, Victor Akinluwa in a video made available to TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo calls for urgent intervention from relevant authorities.

He said the situation is gradually getting out of control.