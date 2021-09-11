Amotekun rescues three remaining kidnapped victims in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun have rescued the remaining three kidnaped victims of the 18- seater passenger bus travelling to Lagos from Ifira Akoko in Akoko South-East Local of the State.

The Amotekun men had earlier rescued nine victims kidnaped in the bus on Wednesday.

The state Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye confirmed this development.

He said the victims would be reunited with their family members on Saturday.

He said his men responded to a distress call from concerned citizens.

“I can confirm to u that we have rescued the three remaining victims and they will be reunited with their families today”