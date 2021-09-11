Breaking News

Amotekun rescues three remaining kidnapped victims in Ondo

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News about anti Open Grazing Law: Amotekun arrest 3 Herdsmen, 58 Cows in Ondo Amotekun rescues three remaining kidnapped victims in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun have rescued the remaining three kidnaped victims of the 18- seater passenger bus travelling to Lagos from Ifira Akoko in Akoko South-East Local of the State.

The Amotekun men had earlier rescued nine victims kidnaped in the bus on Wednesday.

The state Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye confirmed this development.

He said the victims would be reunited with their family members on Saturday.

He said his men responded to a distress call from concerned citizens.

“I can confirm to u that we have rescued the three remaining victims and they will be reunited with their families today”

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Nigeria’s worsening insecurity situation

TVCN
May 6, 2019

There are growing concerns about the worsening security situation in different parts of Nigeria. (more…)…

Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar is dead

TVCN
Dec 28, 2019

Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar who starred as Alfie Allen’s body double for the character Theon…

Magu’s rejection was premeditated – Ndume

TVCN
Mar 20, 2017

TVC N. Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has revealed that the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the…

Nigerians urged to seek preventive measures against non-communicable diseases

TVCN
Oct 21, 2017

Nigerian populace have been charged to take preventive health measures serious in order to be free from…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Angry youths protest killing of 15-year old by Amotekun officers in Ibadan

Angry youths protest killing of 15-year old by Amotekun officers in Ibadan

18 Aug 2021 10.58 am

Hundreds of youth have protested the killing…

Continue reading

Ibarapaland now safe, says Oyo Amotekun commandant

08 Feb 2021 12.40 pm

The entire Ibarapaland is safe and free…

Continue reading

Akure Protesters Intercept travellers going To Lagos, Recover Guns

12 Jun 2021 7.03 pm

A bus conveying some travellers from Gombe…

Continue reading