Former Ghanaian President John Mahama has been appointed as the African Union’s High Representative to Somalia.

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government is currently chaired by Ghana’s new President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

As the High Representative for Somalia’s political path, President Mahama will collaborate with Somali stakeholders to find a mutually agreeable consensus towards a comprehensive resolution for holding Somali elections within a limited time period.

AMISOM will assist the High Representative in carrying out his mandate by ensuring that the mediation efforts and the peace support operation work effortlessly.

The Commission’s Chairperson urges Somali stakeholders to negotiate in good faith and to prioritize Somalia’s and the Somali people’s well-being in the search for an inclusive solution to the electoral crisis.

This should usher in a democratically elected government with the legitimacy and mandate to resolve the remaining outstanding political and constitutional issues that are posing a threat to the stability of the country and the region as a whole. The Chairperson of the Commission also encourages all the Somali stakeholders and the international community to extend every support to the High Representative, who will arrive the country in the coming days.