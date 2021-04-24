Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, has said the attack on country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma is politically motivated.

Speaking with Journalists in Imo on Saturday, Mr Emelumba added that preliminary investigations pointed out that the attack is a result of political gang up by some enemies of democracy in the state.

Speaking further, the government’s image maker said the governor has directed that the matter should be investigated professionally.

Mr Emelumba said the attack was effectively repelled men of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, but said it was not without casualty.