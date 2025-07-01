24 Hours after what seemed to be a temporary sheeting of swords within the ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party, eminent leaders of the party led by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, David Mark are meeting in Abuja.

The meeting of the eminent leaders whose agenda was not disclosed may not be connected to the crisis that erupted in the party in the lead up to the 2023 general elections.

The NEC meeting on Monday which led to the return of Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary seems to have brought the matter to a temporary close.

The intrigues as the 2027 general elections gradually approach and the bid to buidl a political opposition may be a part of the reasoning behind the meeting with most of the participants said to have been pushed aside in the current arrangement.

Party members and political observers are however waiting to see what happens at the end of the meeting.