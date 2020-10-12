No fewer than nine persons have lost their lives in an accident that occurred at Erin-Oke, along Ilesa-Akure Express way in Osun State.

The accident which occurred at around 11:30 in the morning was as a result of a Diesel-laden tanker that suffered brake failure, causing explosion that affected many vehicles.

Eye witness account says the tanker fell on the move and caught fire immediately.

It took the intervention of the officials of the federal Road Safety Corps and Federal Fire Service to ensure movement of vehicles after the incident had caused gridlock for several hours.

Some staff of the TVC News who were going to Lagos also sustained injuries and are currently being treated at the Westley Guild Hospital in Ilesa.

Several vehicles also got trapped as the fire ragged.