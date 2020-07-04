Five occupants of a 20 capacity passenger boat have died in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

According to reports, the passenger boat, in which they were travelling from Ebute-Ero to Ikorodu capsized at Owode Ibeshe.

A statement from the General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said 16 passengers have been rescued in an ongoing search and rescue operations, including one person in critical condition.

In the statement, the passenger boat with the name Lalek Marine is suspected to have left Ebute Ero Jetty around 8pm (After Approved Sailing Time which is 6pm), and didnt arrive at its destination which was Ikorodu Terminal.

Rescue effort commenced on Saturday morning with the Commissioner of Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde; General Manager, LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel; LASWA Search Party; Local Boat Operators; Marine Police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).