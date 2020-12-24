The Academic Staff Union of Universities has threatened to resume its suspended strike in February if the federal government failed to implement agreements it signed with the lecturers.

The National President of ASUU, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed on Wednesday giving more insight into the reason for suspending its nine-month strike.

Meanwhile, while ASUU ended its industrial action on Wednesday, non-academic unions in universities threatened to go on strike over N40bn earned allowances government promised to release to all unions.

They described the sharing formula for the money as unfair.

Recall that ASUU had on March 23 begun a nationwide strike over the Federal Government’s insistence that all its employees must register for the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

Although government argued that the IPPIS was meant to eliminate fraud, the union stated that it should not be applicable to universities on the grounds that it violated their autonomy.

In the alternative, ASUU developed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, which it said would meet the peculiarities of universities.

Until Tuesday’s meeting between the two sides, they had disagreed over UTAS, which government said would only be adopted if it tallied with the IPPIS.