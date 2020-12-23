The Academic Staff Union of University has suspended its strike, ending the industrial action that started since March 2020.

ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, made the announcement during a briefing of the union in Abuja.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Tuesday, assured Nigerians that the prolonged strike by the varsity lecturers would be called off before January 15.

Ogunyemi also said the lecturers sympathised with students who were also their children, adding that “no amount of sacrifice will be too much to get the matter resolved as long as the government is consistent with its commitments.”

While warning that the union will return to strike without notice if the government fails in meeting its part of the agreement reached with the university lecturers, Ogunyemi noted that the reopening of the schools, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, lies with the Federal Government and Senate.