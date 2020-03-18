The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities failed to reach an agreement on all issues in dispute.

The second meeting after the commencement of ASUU’s two week warning strike lasted for more than eight hours on Tuesday.

Both parties however agreed that appreciable progress has been made as ASUU is billed to get back to the government on new proposals, especially on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS)

Funding for revitalization of public universities, earned academic allowances of lecturers and visitation panels to universities are some of the issues successfully dealt with.

Government is hopeful the planned national strike will be shelved as it awaits the resolution of ASUU by the weekend