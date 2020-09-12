The Academic Staff Union of Universities has alleged that there is a deliberate and calculated attempt to kill public universities and frustrate the union.

The union’s president, Biodun Ogunyemi while addressing some members of the union, parents and students in Ilorin, Kwara state also stressed that members will not resume until their demands are fully met.

#ASUU Academic Staff Union of Universities alleges that there is a deliberate and calculated attempt to kill public universities and frustrate the union. pic.twitter.com/oZ5JVlnLOj — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 12, 2020

He said all what the university teachers want is total revitalisation and effective funding of the university system.

He added that Nigeria can afford free education at all levels if all the loopholes can be blocked.

Mr Ogunyemi asked the federal government to honour the Memorandum of Understanding earlier agreed upon with the union.