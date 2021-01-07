Aston Villa have been forced to close their Bodymoor Heath training ground after a “significant” Covid-19 outbreak, the club reported on Thursday.

The Villains shut the doors on the training ground on the eve of their FA Cup third round clash with Liverpool.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the match will be postponed.

A statement from the club said: “A large number of first team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation.

“A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today. First team training ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled.

“Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the Club, the Football Association and the Premier League.”

The outbreak follows the postponement of Southampton’s FA Cup third round clash with Shrewsbury Town, which was due to take place on Saturday.

Several players and staff from the League One club have tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in the tie being cancelled.