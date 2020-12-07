The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has honoured the invitation of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Abuja.

TVC News learnt from sources close to the matter that the suspended EFCC boss was at the CCB office in Abuja on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with his lawyers over the CCB’s invitation on his assets declaration. But Magu could not be attended to as the CCB was having its annual lecture with a theme titled: “Fighting Corruption for Socio-Economic Development”.

It was further gathered that Magu later visited the CCB on Friday, December 4, 2020 where he spent couple of hours for the interview on his assets declaration.

The CCB had earlier invited Magu on November 17, 2020 and asked him to come along with:

*Acknowledgement slips of all his assets declaration since he joined the public service.

*Copies of his Appointment Letter, Acceptance, Records of Service and payslips from January to May, 2020.

*All title documents of his landed properties both developed and undeveloped.

But Magu replied in his two letters to the CCB that he would not be able to honour its invitation on the grounds of lack of access to the relevant documents which the CCB is demanding from him.

Speaking through his lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, Magu explained that he did not shun the CCB invitation as reported in certain sections of the media but only sought for a new date over lack of access to relevant documents.

The letter reads in part, “ We wish to state with high sense of responsibility that we have written two letters to the Chairman of the CBB, intimating him about the inability of our client to have access to the relevant documents as required by the CCB.

“The letters, which were dated November 16 and 17, 2020, were addressed to the CCB Chairman.

“The letters were titled- Re: Investigation of Activities- Letter of Invitation, Breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

“Please note that the letters were stamped and acknowledged by the office of the CCB Chairman on the said date of November 17, 2020.

“We also wish to state the said letters were copied to the Director of Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring while the letters were also stamped and acknowledged by his office.’ Magu said.