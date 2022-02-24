Asiwaju Tinubu receives royal endorsement, prayers from Ooni of Ife

National leader of the APC and former governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has received royal blessings and endorsement from the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi for his 2023 Presidential ambition.

The APC stalwart was received by the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola as well as many chieftains of the party and traditional rulers at the palace of the Ooni of Ife.

The 2023 Presidential aspirant who has been visiting South west monarchs used the medium to appeal to the youth to harness the diversity of the nation for peace, progress and unity.

The multitude that thronged the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife to demonstrate support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid would not be forgotten easily.