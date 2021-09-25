Asiwaju Tinubu is not back in Nigeria yet – Media Office

The Media office of The National leader of the Apc has confirmed to TVC News That reports suggesting that asiwaju bola tinubu is back to the country are false.

When we contacted, Tunde Rahman, the Media Adviser to Asiwaju Tinubu, said and I quote

‘

‘His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not back. The report about his return is absolute fake news. I know many are eagerly awaiting his return. He would do so very soon. When he does everyone will know.’

The National leader of the party is still in the UK and has continued to receive numerous Visitors at his residences