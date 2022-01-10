Breaking News

Asiwaju Tinubu informs President Buhari of intention to contest for 2023 Presidential Election

APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu says he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to pursue his ambition of becoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 

Asiwaju TINUBU disclosed this to Statehouse Correspondents after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa on Monday
And while he has made his intentions known to the President, he says he is still consulting widely and will soon make his intentions known to the people
A lot of pressure have comes from all quarters from people and groups who have urged Asiwaju TINUBU to contest for the Presidency come 2023
The APC National Leader believes he is best positioned to carry on from where President Buhari stops and take Nigeria into a better future

