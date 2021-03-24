Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has bolstered plans to resuscitate businesses ruined during recent fire incident that gutted Katsina Central Market by affected shop owners with a donations of N50 million to the affected traders.

The donation according to him was aimed at helping the traders pick up pieces of their lives and return back to the market and rebuild their enterprises.

Asiwaju Tinubu announced the donation when he paid sympathy visits to traders and other victims of the market in the company of the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

While commiserating with victims of the fire incident, the APC leader maintained that despite the tragedy, the traders must never lose sight of the bigger pictures.

Tinubu further asked residents of the state and Nigerians, in general, to promote peace and good neighborliness rather than bask in divisive rhetoric.

The Katsina Central Market was gutted by fire on Monday where over a 100 shops were razed with goods worth millions of naira destroyed.